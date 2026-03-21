Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata has given some blunt advice to the NRL in its quest to crack the US sports market. \n\nAs a South Sydney Rabbitohs junior, Mailata's highlight packages showcasing his impressive size and strength landed him in the NFL's international pathways program.\n\nThe 2025 Super Bowl champion is still a big fan of the 13-man Australian code, and says NRL players are "the best athletes in the world".\n\nSince 2024, the NRL has opted to take its Round 1 fixtures to Las Vegas in a bid to maximise its reach in the growing US sports betting market, signing a five-year deal to have the NRL fixed in Nevada.\n\nIt has seen large growth each year since 2024, with Super League and NRL fans flocking to Allegiant Stadium and making the most of the Las Vegas tourism.\n\nWith record ticket sales this year, there is a clear indication that there is a demand in the USA for the NRL to expand. \n\nWhen speaking with Wide World of Sports, Mailata tuned in to the Las Vegas season opener, highlighting one downfall to the NRL's ambitions in the US.\n\n"I was watching that game actually, and I was like, 'You know - they've got to let the boys play'," he said.\n\n"They just 'gotta' let them play, man.\n\n"So much officiating, it's hard. If they want to grow the game, especially for Americans or the new audience that they're trying to pursue, then they just got to let the boys play.\n\n"I will say the game has evolved into a much faster sport now. But in a way, I couldn't keep up with that these days.\n\n"I guess as the game evolves, you kind of got to play into that market of how you want to expand and the direction you want the game going.\n\n"If it's heading into that college football kind of league, it's about player health and safety.\n\n"That's probably why the officiating is so hard. It might be the smartest choice, honestly, if you think about it from a player health and safety aspect.\n\n"And right now they think growing it internationally is probably the smartest move for them.\n\n"I love the initiative that they're trying to do, grow the game. It's exactly what the NFL is doing."\n\nARL Chairman Peter V'landys is looking to globalise the franchise, and has publicly spoken about Miami, London, Tokyo and areas of the Middle East as potential areas of expansion. \n\nMailata was all praise of the elite athletes in the NRL, going as far as to say they have what it takes to compete in the NFL.\n\n"Patty Carrigan could make a great tight end. He could probably also play linebacker if he knew how to backpedal. He can be a really good linebacker," he said.\n\n"Payne Haas, he's a little bit of a tweener he's too small to play offensive line. So he'd probably play the D (defensive)-line.\n\n"So you probably chuck him in, play him a 3-tech, maybe defensive end too, because he's so fast.\n\n"I'll put it this way. He's not fat enough to play offensive line.\n\n"Dave Fifita would also actually be a monster defensive player. He would be awesome.\n\n"Tino - he's a dog, he's got a lot of size too. Put him as a tight end.\n\n"I say football is harder, but NRL, rugby league, rugby union. It's more physical and more tough."\n\nMailata represented the Rabbitohs in the NYC (under-20s) competition in 2017, where he played 12 games and scored eight tries.\n\nHowever, after only being offered a low-end contract at the end of that year, he declined, instead backing himself in the American football franchise.\n\nHe is now one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL, signed to a $100 million extension until the end of 2028.