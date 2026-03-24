Nelson Asofa-Solomona's post NRL boxing career is gaining momentum as the No Limit boxing agency revealed the proposed timeline for his fights.\n\nIt will see him fight Jarrod Wallace, George Burgess, Matt Lodge, and then meet with champion NRL convert Paul Gallen.\n\nThe professional debut of Asofa-Solomona against Jeremy Latimore saw 'NAS' secure a first-round victory with a knockout uppercut earlier this year.\n\nThings began to heat up on No Limit's Instagram, where Lodge criticised his wishlist.\n\n"Imagine quitting your professional rugby league career to concentrate on being a full-time professional heavyweight boxer," Lodge commented on the post.\n\n"Then announcing your fighting Jeremy Latimore and Jarrod Wallace x 2 …..\n\n"That's Nasty."\n\nDuring Round 1 preparations for the North Queensland Cowboys in Las Vegas, reporters questioned Lodge about a potential fight between the two, as the two big men have exchanged words before.\n\n"Unlike Nelson, I'm not gonna quit footy to get in the ring," Lodge said, speaking to Fox Sports in February.\n\n"But good luck to him. I hope [the boxing switch] fulfils what he wants to do.\n\n"And if he wants to get it on, we can get it on."\n\nBurgess, who is on the knockout list for Asofa-Solomona, also commented on the post.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"LETS AV IT!!"\n \nSea Eagles enforcer Sio Siua Taukeiaho also chimed in on the announcement after being tagged by former teammate Michael Chee-Kam.\n\n \n\n\n\n\n"What about @s.taukeiaho (Taukeiaho)," Chee-Kam jokingly wrote.\n\n \n"They don't want it," he responded.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n'BIG NASty's first fight on his four-fight run will be with Jarrod Wallace on Easter Sunday, which will be the second meeting between the duo.\n \nDuring their last fight in 2024, Asofa-Solomona delivered strong blows, resulting in a TKO win in the third round.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n