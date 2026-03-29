Ben Te'o has publicly broken his silence since his resignation as Brisbane Broncos assistant coach last week.\n\nBroncos head coach Michael Maguire and Te'o were reportedly involved in a heated argument over tactical decisions in the buildup to their win against the Melbourne Storm, leading to Te'o making his exit.\n\nTe'o was denied an opportunity to be part of Billy Slater's QLD Maroons staff by the Broncos club, with CEO Dave Donaghy stating "you can't weaken your program," with other assistant Matt Ballin also affiliated with the representative position. \n\nAlthough Te'o didn't pinpoint which was the reason he left the Broncos, but says he is happy with the decision. \n\n"I'm going really well," Te'o said on Triple M.\n\n"It's been a big week for me. Probably the first part of the week for me was the toughest and it is always unfortunate when things go this way.\n\n"But all I can say is that I am someone who is pretty strong and I know what is important to me and where I am going in my coaching career and this was the decision that I came up with and I'm very comfortable with it."\n\nMaguire was questioned on the incident in his post-match press conference against cross-town rivals the Dolphins on Friday night, but was reluctant to give up any details.\n\n"Look, he submitted his resignation and now we've taken that. And that's all I'm going to talk about," Maguire said.\n\n"I'm going to stick to my line here. I do apologise if you want more, but we've got a playing group in there. I've got a staff in there. We've got a really important game tomorrow night."\n\nThe Manly Sea Eagles' sacking of Anthony Seibold opens the door ajar for Te'o to take up an opportunity as an NRL head coach. \n\nHe has also been linked with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Gold Coast Titans, with reports from Wide World of Sports that coach Josh Hannay is monitoring his current situation closely. \n\nTe'o was instrumental in the Broncos' 19-year premiership drought break, carrying out a defensive coaching role that saw them hold out the Melbourne Storm in the dying moments of last year's Grand Final.