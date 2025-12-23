A surprising bolter has reportedly emerged for the starting dummy-half role at the Manly Sea Eagles following the departures of Gordon Chan Kum Tong and Jazz Tevaga and the medical retirement of Lachlan Croker.

As reported by Wide World of Sports, young 19-year-old hooker Zaidas Muagututia has emerged as a potential bolter for the No.9 jersey at the Sea Eagles for the start of the 2026 NRL season.

Yet to play in first-grade, Jake Simpkin remains the frontrunner for the starting role at the moment after a strong campaign in 2025 while recruit Zach Dockar-Clay is another option after signing from the Sydney Roosters.

Promoted to the club's Top 30 roster after spending last season on the development list, Muagututia has long been touted as the side's long-term dummy-half and has been a standout in the NSW Cup since arriving from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In 19 reserve-grade appearances, he scored four tries, forced one drop-out, provided three try assists, and four line-break assists as well as making 325 total tackles and averaging 29 running metres per match.

"Zaidas is a very talented kid and really impressed us in his first season with the club this year," a Sea Eagles insider told Wide World of Sports.

"He is smart out of dummyhalf, reads the play well and has speed. He has a way to go, but he is definitely a player with potential."