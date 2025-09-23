Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has confirmed his intention to play on for at least two or three more seasons.

Despite some suggestions he could have been angling to hang up the boots at the end of his current contract - which expires at the end of 2026 - the Roosters' fullback has had an incredible season where he is likely to take out the Dally M Medal, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Roosters at one point looked as if they were going to have a logjam for the number one jumper, but the departures of Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii have left Tedesco in an uncontested position for the jersey.

While the tri-colours have been linked to making a play for Cody Ramsey in recent weeks, Tedesco will clearly see out whatever is left of his career at fullback for the Bondi-based club, and told Channel 9 recently that he has no intentions of hanging up the boots.

"People have probably asked me that over the last couple of years, and my body and my mind hasn't changed," Tedesco said.

"I think as long as I'm enjoying my footy, the sky is the limit, I guess. I haven't felt like that this is enough for me or that I've had enough.

"I've been loving going into training every day, and when I start to lose that, I'll have a good think about it.

"Yeah, definitely [two or three more seasons]."

Speaking on 100% Footy, though, former Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos hooker and captain Cameron Smith revealed playing fullback could be a roadblock for Tedesco playing on that long.

"I think the most important thing is that he is still enjoying it as much as he ever has. As long as he is enjoying it, he is going to get the most out of himself physically and mentally," Smith said.

"The only thing with James and the position he plays, very different to me, is that he plays an explosive style of football. So if ever his body starts to let him down and he loses a bit of that zip, if that starts to wane or fade, that's when you can have issues because there are always younger players."

Smith is the NRL games record holder, retiring at the age of 37, but said he had no speed or explosiveness to lose as he approached the end of his career, unlike Tedesco.

The Roosters, with Tedesco as their key player, were eliminated from Week 1 of the NRL finals, losing an elimination contest against the Cronulla Sharks.