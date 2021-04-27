Canberra Raiders vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Joseph Tapine and Isosia Soliola are in the frame to return for the Green Machine after Stuart make a number of bold calls last week. Jarrod Croker’s place in the side is also under fire and could require a rest due to a shoulder complaint. Sebastian Kris tipped to make way for the returning Bailey Simonsson.

Tevita Tatola (concussion) and Jaxson Paulo (shoulder) will be out to prove their fitness this week after setbacks in Round 7. Likely to see Cody Walker run out in the No.1 jumper and veteran Benji Marshall at five-eighth after strong outings against the Titans.

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

Ryan Papenhuyzen remains in doubt to return from shoulder complaint, with Nicho Hynes set to hold down the fort for another week. Five-day turnaround will likely see George Jennings ruled out with concussion, while Brenko Lee also set to miss. Opportunities could open up for uncapped winger Dean Ieremia and Chris Lewis. Tui Kamikamica is also battling a shoulder complaint and will need to prove his fitness.

Siosifa Talakai is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his shoulder charge offence in Round 7. Unclear whether Matt Moylan will return to the lineup after being a late withdrawal against the Bulldogs. Wade Graham, Will Kennedy and Connor Tracey will need to prove their fitness due to concussion issues.

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans

Starting halves duo Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft look to be on the outer, with Anthony Milford potentially returning to senior level with Tyson Gamble. Alex Glenn will miss the next few weeks with a calf complaint, with John Asiata likely to come onto the pine.

Patrick Herbert has been sidelined with a calf injury and will miss the coming rounds, while Kevin Proctor will be out to prove his fitness after suffering with a knee injury last week. Sam Lisone is also set to miss with a pectoral complaint. Beau Fermor a likely inclusion for Justin Holbrook’s side.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Api Koroisau is set to make his return from illness and a wrist injury and will take Mitch Kenny’s spot in the senior side. Expect the rest of the 17 to remain the same.

Unlikely to see changes to the starting side, with Curtis Sironen a chance to make his return via the bench. Jason Saab likely to overcome a cork complaint from last weekend.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set to face the Eels after spending the weekend in hospital with a knee infection, likely to replace Tui Katoa. Chris Smith and Matt Doorey will be out to prove their fitness after failed HIA’s, while Brad Deitz is also battling an ankle issue and is in some doubt.

Ryan Matterson is set to make his long-awaited return from concussion and is tipped to start on the pine, with Isaiah Papali’i remaining in the starting side. Will Smith is under an injury cloud after suffering a thumb complaint last week, while Waqa Blake is in the frame to return from a calf injury.

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Lachlan Fitzgibbon is set to return from shoulder injury, with Tex Hoy also in the frame for selection. Tyson Frizell should overcome a hand complaint, with Josh King likely to be on the outer this week.

Questions over James Tedesco’s fitness, with the superstar fullback needing to prove his fitness after a failed HIA. Joey Manu moved to the No.1 last week and will likely start there should Tedesco be ruled out, with Joseph Suaalii unlikely to feature. Siosiua Taukeiaho is in the frame to overcome a rib injury and could replace Fletcher Baker.

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

Reece Walsh is set to continue at fullback, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moving to the wings. Josh Curran will miss via suspension, while Bailey Sironen is in doubt after sustaining a knee injury. Tohu Harris likely to come into the 17 after battling concussion, while Sean O’Sullivan is also tipped to return from injury.

Jason Taumalolo remains in doubt as he continues to battle a hand injury, while Mitch Dunn is facing a spell away from the field after a crusher tackle in Round 7. Jordan McLean in doubt with a hamstring complaint, with Tom Gilbert, Peter Hola and Emre Pere all in contention for selection. Shane Wright will need to prove his fitness after suffering a head knock last weekend.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Wing duo Mikaele Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira are set to miss through suspension, but the Dragons will welcome back Ben Hunt, who will move Jack Bird into the centres.

Questions over the efforts of Joe Ofahengaue and Michael Chee-Kam could see Michael Maguire shake up his squad. Jacob Liddle is in the frame to return, while Moses Mbye and Luke Garner could land starting gigs.