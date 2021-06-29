After a week off for State of Origin, the NRL returns this weekend. Here is all the early mail ahead of Round 16.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

The Roosters are likely to welcome back Sam Walker, who was rested in Round 15. His shoulder injury has been hampering him, but the hope was a full two weeks off may be enough for him to see out the season. Victor Radley will return from suspension, while it’s also tipped Billy Smith and Sitili Tupouniua will make their returns.

The only question for the tri-colours is whether James Tedesco and Angus Crichton will back up from Origin. A four-day turnaround makes life difficult, and Trent Robinson has been known to take the safe approach. With Smith likely to play, it could see Joseph Manu shift to fullback, while Tupouniua would come straight into the side for Crichton.

Like their opposition, the Storm may be without plenty of Origin players. Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch and Felise Kaufusi all played at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night. Like Robinson, Craig Bellamy generally errs on the side of caution.

Bellamy may have little choice for such a big game though, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Harry Grant, Tom Eisenhuth and Kenny Bromwich all expected to be out. In good news, Brandon Smith is likely to line up at hooker, but with so many other problems, Melbourne may be forced to turn to players like Cooper Johns, Aaron Pene and Chris Lewis to round out their starting side. Expect Dean Iermia to play if Addo-Carr sits out too.

New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Warriors’ biggest problem this weekend will be the potential COVID isolation of Euan Aitken and Josh Curran. It’s not clear whether the pair, who were on a flight with a confirmed positive case, will be able to play this weekend or not. Reece Walsh is also likely to miss this week’s game after sustaining an injury in Queensland’s captain’s run.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s move to the club should make that a straight swap, while Chad Townsend is also available should Nathan Brown want to call him straight into the starting 13. Given Brown has disposed of Sean O’Sullivan earlier in the season and only called him back up to replace the injured Chanel Haris-Tavita, that looks a high probability.

There are likely to be big changes at the Dragons this week. While all of Tariq Sims, Andrew McCullough and Ben Hunt played Origin on Sunday, the Dragons are likely to welcome back Zac Lomax and Matt Dufty, as well as suspended duo Tyrell Fuimaono and Josh McGuire.

Mikaele Ravalawa is a certain non-starter through suspension, but Lomax returning should solve that issue, while Tyrell Sloan’s taste of first grade will likely be cut short at one game.

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Friday’s second game is a big one between two sides at the pointy end of the ladder. Penrith have plenty backing up from Origin again though, although a five-day turnaround is far nicer than the two-day turnaround encountered after Game 1. Whichever way Ivan Cleary decides to go on Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Kurt Capewell, it is certain Nathan Cleary will be missing.

A shoulder injury has put the star in doubt for Game 3, and a number of Penrith fixtures. Matt Burton is likely to return to move to the halves to replace the skipper. Viliame Kikau should also make his return, however, with Capewell backing up from an 80-minute Origin performance, Liam Martin may retain his starting role.

Junior Paulo is the only Origin question for the Eels. If Brad Arthur elects to go without his forward leader, Oregon Kaufusi or Wiremu Greig could come into the side. Maika Sivo will return from suspension for the Eels in the outside backs, a much-needed boost for the blue and gold ahead of their tussle with the premiership favourites.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs are a club in turmoil this week. While there are no Origin headaches, five players – Aaron Schoupp, Brandon Wakeham, Sione Katoa, Dylan Napa and Corey Waddell – were involved in an alleged breach of NRL COVID restrictions. As a result, the five may be forced to sit out this week’s game in isolation.

Adam Elliott is also set to be out for an extended period, leaving Canterbury with a possible six changes. Kyle Flanagan or Lachlan Lewis could make their way into the halves, while Brad Deitz is the likely hooker. Corey Allan should be available for selection in the backs, while Joe Stimson, Dean Britt, James Roumanos and Ofahiki Ogden could tustle for the forward spots.

Things are much simpler for the Sea Eagles. Jake Trbojevic and Josh Schuster are both expected to return and slot straight into the starting team, although it’s unclear which position boom youngster Schuster would play given the recent performances of Sean Keppie, Haumole Olokau’atu and Karl Lawton in the Manly back row.

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

With six days to turn around from Origin, the Raiders will anticipate both Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton to play. No other changes are expected for Ricky Stuart’s side.

The Titans have three players aiming to back up from Origin in David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika. It’s anticipated all three will back-up, and be joined by AJ Brimson, who should be a straight swap for Jayden Campbell. Kevin Proctor is also back from suspension, with Sam Stone likely back to the bench and possibly Jai Whitbread to miss out.

Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys

We have heard this story before, but Kalyn Ponga is set to return once again this week. Kurt Mann suffered an injury last time out though, so it would be a straight swap. Newcastle will also want to find a way to get Brodie Jones back to the second row, with Starford To’a potentially in line for a return from injury.

The Cowboys aren’t expecting any changes, unless Valentine Holmes, Kyle Feldt or Francis Molo aren’t able to back-up from Origin.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

A rare Sunday game for the Broncos, but they are one of the teams playing early in the week wouldn’t have worried with no Origin players. Big changes are tipped for Kevin Walters’ side though, and not for the first time this year. It’s understood Kontoni Staggs is finally fit and will indirectly replace Tesi Niu, with one of the outside backs playing in the number one jumper.

There is an outside chance Tyson Gamble could also shift to the back, with Brodie Croft spotted training with first grade this week and suspected to return. John Asiata has also had his season brought to an end by surgery, opening up a bench spot for Rhys Kennedy or Ethan Bullemor.

The Sharks didn’t have any Origin players and aren’t expected to make any changes for their trip to Brisbane having beaten the Cowboys in Townsville last time out.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Adam Doueihi should make his return for the Tigers. There is no shortage of players who could be dropped either following letting in 66 points last time out against the Storm, but it’s likely to be either Tommy Talau or James Roberts in the centres. That is, of course, unless Michael Maguire decides on another swap with Doueihi back in the halves and Moses Mbye in the outside backs.

Mark Nicholls should be back to replace the injured Tevita Tatola this week. Taane Milne’s spot is also in doubt with Jaxson Paulo fit to play again.