Two players from Saturday night's Round 12 action have been hit with fines by the Match Review Committee, with New Zealand Warriors playmaker Te Maire Martin and Gold Coast Titans fullback Jaylan De Groot both facing charges.

Martin, who was one of the standout performers in the Warriors' 30-12 victory over the Dragons, was pinged for a Dangerous Contact incident in the fourth minute of the match on Dragons halfback Kyle Flanagan.

The charge was given a Grade 1, and with a clean record, the halfback can escape with a $1,000 fine by entering an early guilty plea.

It rises to $1,500 if he contests and is found guilty by the judiciary.

Over at Brookvale, Titans fullback Jaylan De Groot was also caught in the MRC's sights following the clash against the Manly Sea Eagles.

De Groot's Dangerous Contact charge stemmed from a 59th-minute incident involving Manly Sea Eagles fullback Clayton Faulalo.

It's been deemed a Grade 1 offence carrying the same penalty structure as Martin's charge: $1,000 with an early plea, $1,500 if he rolls the dice and loses.

Both players are first-time offenders, keeping their respective fines at the lower end of the scale.

Neither charge carries suspension, meaning both clubs will have their men available for their next match in Round 13.