Penrith Panthers centre Taylan May has successfully blocked the club from holding a second hearing that could have resulted in his dismissal, marking a significant legal win.

May is currently stood down under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy on the back of domestic violence charges and is facing a potential termination of his contract by the Panthers.

The club had already issued him a show cause notice for previous incidents and planned another hearing next week to formalise his sacking.

However, May obtained an injunction from the federal court in Sydney on Friday, arguing that the second hearing breached his rights as a professional athlete. The decision prevents the hearing from proceeding and shifts the dynamic of the conflict considerably.

May is expected to initiate legal action against the Panthers for their handling of his situation, complicating the club's preparations for a fourth consecutive premiership.

The NRL suspended May in late May following charges of domestic violence. He is accused of punching his wife, Jessica May, during an altercation on April 8 and later stalking her.

May has pleaded not guilty to these charges, which include three counts of domestic violence-related offences.

The Panther's consideration of an application for salary cap relief is now on hold. The club is obliged to continue to pay May under his $1.2 million two-year extension signed in March.

The initial show cause notice issued to May was not related to the domestic violence charges, rather it focused on other off-field incidents such as May posting a video on Instagram of himself in a car speeding at 96kph in a residential area.