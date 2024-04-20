Boasting an incredible line-up, the undefeated Illawarra Steelers are just 60 minutes away from reaching the Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final for the second time in the club's history.

Earning the minor premiership with eight wins from eight games, the Steelers team is made up of several star players who have also found themselves on an NRLW roster, such as Indie Bostock and Ella Koster.

Now they face their toughest task yet, competing against the Cronulla Sharks in a must-win match to reach the 2024 Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final.

"There's definitely some nerves which is normal going into the semi-final, but I think a lot of them are definitely very excited," Steelers coach Courtney Crawford told Zero Tackle.

"It was good for us to get the bodies right after a long season - we've been training since November.

"It's going to be a tough match, they've got some really good middles so they get their sets off to a good start and then they've got some outside backs with a lot of pac and they look for those quick play-the-balls to get them into the game as well."

Coach Courtney Crawford would give halfback and skipper Kasey Reh a special mention ahead of the match. A hard-working playmaker, Reh is the backbone of the team's attack.

An Australian Schoolgirls representative, Reh was named ASSRL Player of the Championships in 2023 and trained with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team during last year's pre-season.

A standout in the Tarsha Gale Cup and previously Lisa Fiaola Cup, Reh transitioned to rugby league after several years playing league tag.

"Kasey is one of the hardest working young females in the game," Crawford said on the team's star halfback.

"She leads from her actions, and the girls follow her any time she has something to say. The girls really listen and give credit to her and the work that she puts in on and off the field.

"She's an exceptional talent and one that's got a big future in the game...and really grown in that leadership role.

"She not only leads through her voice but also her actions."

Before the match begins on Saturday afternoon, Crawford hopes to see as many fans get to the game and thanked the fans, family and friends for all their support this season ahead of the must-win game to reach the Grand Final.

"We hope everyone gets out to support us", added Crawford.

"We've been lucky to have lots of different family and friends out supporting us during the round game, but we'll definitely need them there on Saturday.

"So get out and come and watch the game."

The Illawarra Steelers will face the Cronulla Sharks at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday 14:00 (AEST) for a spot in the Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final.