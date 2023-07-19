The Wests Tigers have reportedly won the race for talented Manly Sea Eagles brothers Latu and Samuela Fainu.

Both players represented the New South Wales under-19 team this year and are earmarked for big futures. The Sea Eagles had given the duo permission to test the open market.

That comes despite the fact Latu, who is only 18, signed a rich deal to stay at the club long-term alongside his brother. It's unclear if salary cap or other matters were behind the decision of Manly to allow the duo their exits.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler revealed the news on Wednesday, with neither club confirming the news as yet.

BREAKING: Some much needed good news for the Wests Tigers. They have secured the talented Fainu brothers Latu and Samuela. Good get for head of recruitment Scott Fulton. And a positive for Benji. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 19, 2023

It's understood that as part of the deal, and according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the Tigers have promised the brothers and their management that they will bring in another experienced coach to form part of the club's staff.

The Tigers have Tim Sheens who will coach until the end of next season, before Benji Marshall takes over the struggling joint venture from the start of the 2025 season.

It's unclear at this stage who the Tigers have in their sights to join the club as an experienced coach within the backroom staff, however, there are plenty of possible options on the market who would be able to work with the Fainu brothers.

Latu, who is a playmaker, could well have been tempted by the lure of working under former premiership-winning half Benji Marshall, while brother Samuela, as a forward, will have plenty of experienced leaders within the Tigers' playing group including David Klemmer and Alex Twal.

The Tigers, who sit at the bottom of the ladder, are looking to cause a stir in the transfer market following the confirmed departure of Luke Brooks, who goes back the other way to Manly at the end of this season.