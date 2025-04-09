Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has left the door wide open for a return to Samoa at the end of 2024, declaring he would proudly represent his father's heritage again if not selected for Australia's Kangaroo Tour.

The Dolphins' fullback, who played for Samoa in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup before switching allegiance to Australia in 2023, is now considering another international pivot, one that reflects both opportunity and his identity.

"My mum is a Torres Strait Islander, and my dad is Samoan, so it is pretty cool to run on representing them," Tabuai-Fidow said, speaking with AAP.

"It is a big part of my life, and to have those two cultures is special."

Since making his green and gold debut, Tabuai-Fidow has been featured in six Tests for Australia, but the surge of form from other contenders and the depth of options in Mal Meninga's backline has the 22-year-old playing the waiting game.

For now, his focus is on club form and breaking out of a quiet start to the season.

"Going off the last four weeks, I need to come out of my shell," he said, speaking with AAP.

"I am not thinking too much about the end of the year. I just want to play good footy and see what happens from there."

Meanwhile, Samoa will take part in the Pacific Cup later this year before another World Cup campaign in 2025, and coach Ben Gardiner is quietly building a roster packed with NRL talent.

With the likes of Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui also reportedly weighing up a blue jersey, the lure of playing for Samoa has never been stronger.

"It is pretty cool how many Samoans do play in the NRL, and if they do get the crew together, it will be a pretty special team," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"I know all the boys will put their hands up to go back and play."

For 'The Hammer', there's no hard line between the personal and professional. His bond with Samoa runs deep, even if his Test record now tilts toward Australia.

"Just to be part of it and representing my dad's side. I know I have already done it once but it would be pretty special to do it again shortly."