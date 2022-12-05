Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has revealed that he is hoping to be back on the field by Christmas after suffering an ankle injury at the Rugby World Cup.

Taking a carry during the first half of Samoa's blowout loss in the opening game of the tournament, Tabuai-Fidow had his ankle awkwardly trapped in a tackle and was taken from the ground.

He would fly home the following week for treatment, with initial estimates putting him in a potential race against time to be on field for the pre-season trial games.

Samoa, in his absence, would go on to make the final of the tournament, becoming the first Tier 2 nation to do in the tournament's history, although they would ultimately come up short against Australia.

The Queensland and Samoan representative said he wouldn't rush, but was keen to get back on the field before the team broke up for Christmas.

"For myself, I want to get back on the field (by) maybe the last week before Christmas. Just get my hands on the ball and do stuff on the field," Tabuai-Fidow told club media.

"With how my ankle is going now, it feels pretty good, but it's obviously pre-season so we can take it slowly, but I'm looking to get out there as quick as I can, and hopefully it's healed by the end of Christmas."

Tabuai-Fidow, who was granted a release by the North Queensland Cowboys from the final year of his contract to play fullback at the Dolphins, is one of the star recruits for Wayne Bennett's side as they prepare for their inaugural NRL season.

The move came after he lost his spot in the Cowboys' team to Scott Drinkwater through an injury early in the 2022 campaign.

He said he has previously injured his other ankle, so knew the process heading into surgery.

"With my ankle injury, I've done my left ankle as well [previously]," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"I knew the process of it, with getting surgery on it. I sort of knew what the process is and how to tackle it and to get better from it.

"It was a pretty easy decision just to get the surgery on it and I know the steps to getting back on the field."

Tabuai-Fidow is expected to wear the Dolphins' number one jersey in the club's first NRL game against the Sydney Roosters.