The Sydney Roosters will look to turn last weekend's loss into a second chance worth talking about when they clash with the Manly Sea Eagles in the second NRL semi-final on Saturday evening.

The game will kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST), with Moore Park's Allianz Stadium to host the game on Saturday, September 21.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles, NRL semi-final on TV

The second semi-final will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 6:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles, NRL semi-final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Saturday, September 21

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Roosters $1.57, Sea Eagles $2.40

Teams

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Naufahu Whyte

Interchange: 14. Siua Wong 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May 18. Zach Dockar-Clay 22. Victor Radley

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Tommy Talau 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Ben Trbojevic 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown 18. Clayton Faulalo 20. Toafofoa Sipley