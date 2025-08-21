Nearly two months after making his NRL debut, Sydney Roosters winger Tom Rodwell has been rewarded with a new contract, which will keep him at the Bondi-based club.

The son of former NRL player Brett Rodwell and the older brother of Under-19s NSW Blues halfback Toby Rodwell, Tom will remain at the Roosters in 2026 after inking a one-year extension.

Spending the majority of his career in the NSW Cup, where he has notched up over 60 appearances, the 23-year-old was previously involved in the Cronulla Sharks' system

During this time, he played in two NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches in 2023 and 2024.

Finally, given the chance to make his first-grade debut earlier this season against the Wests Tigers, Rodwell ran 218 metres, provided one try assist and made one tackle bust and two line-breaks to go along with five tackles at a 100 per cent efficiency rate and 26 passes.