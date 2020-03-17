The Sydney Roosters’ Round 2 fixture against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles has been relocated to Leichhardt Oval.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, but due to the decision to play behind closed doors the Roosters elected to move the fixture.

Speaking to the club website, Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone said: “While we were looking forward to hosting the Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, the Club has taken this decision with the view that while the match will be played without Member and fan attendance, the priority remains to take every precaution to ensure the welfare of all players and staff participating in the match.”

“We feel that minimising travel for all parties is an important precaution, and extend our thanks to the NRL, Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and Fox Sports for working with us to make this happen.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 on Saturday, March 21 and can be viewed live on Fox League.