After competing against the Manly Sea Eagles, the Sydney Roosters have issued an injury update on eight players in the squad.

Whilst there were no injury concerns in the first-grade match last weekend, Ethan King sustained a moderate-grade MCL injury on Sunday afternoon in the NSW Cup against the Sea Eagles. King is presently in a knee brace as the medical staff at the club get ready to determine the next steps of rehabilitation. An estimated return date has not been announced.

After failing his HIA in Round 22, back-rower Egan Butcher will return this weekend as he has successfully progressed through the club's concussion protocols. Fellow teammates Angus Crichton, Naufahu Whyte and Sam Walker will also return to team training in the upcoming fortnight- the trio are all recovering from respective knee injuries.

The latter of the trio was given the green light to return to rugby league two weeks ago after passing a series of tests on his sustained knee injury. The Sydney Morning Herald had reported that Walker was sent to Townsville, Queensland, to see visit an ACL specialist with the club's team physio.

Injuring himself in the NSW Cup, the halfback hasn't appeared in an NRL game since Round 7 against the Cronulla Sharks. It is unknown whether he will return through the NSW Cup or will be instantly called back into the first-grade team.

Centre Paul Momirovski is also progressing with his contract training load, according to the club, whilst Connor Watson and Sitili Tupouniua are continuing to rehabilitate from knee and neck injuries, respectively.