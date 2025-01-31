After being one of four off-contract players at the end of this season, Sydney Rooster forward Egan Butcher has penned a new deal to keep him at Bondi for the foreseeable future.

Debuting in 2021 after being a star performer in the lower representative levels, Egan Butcher has landed a new deal with the Sydney Roosters which has seen him agree to a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The younger brother of fellow Rooster Nat Butcher, Egan, is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury he sustained last May, which subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of 2024.

“I've been with the Roosters since I was a teenager and I love everything about the place so I'm really happy to extend my future with the Club,” said Butcher.

“I'm excited about what's ahead and can't wait to keep working hard with the group we have here."

Only 24, he has played 56 first-grade appearances heading into 2025 and is set to be handed a more prominent role following the departures of Terrell May (Wests Tigers), Dylan Napa (retired), Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull Kingston Rovers).

Before getting injured last season, he scored two tries, made 137 tackles and averaged 41 running metres playing around 25 to 50 minutes off the interchange bench in his eight showings.

“Egan is a player who gives everything for his teammates and has a genuine love for the game,” Head of Recruitment Daniel Anderson added.

“He's also a terrific character off the field so we're thrilled to have him remain part of our squad for the long term."

Roosters Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Robert Toia

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. Sam Walker

8. Spencer Leniu

9. Reece Robson

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Nat Butcher

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Egan Butcher

16. De La Salle Va'a

17. Naufahu Whyte

Rest of squad

18. Salesi Foketi

19. Junior Pauga

20. Toby Rodwell

21. Xavier Va'a

22. Siua Wong

23. Billy Smith

24. Blake Steep

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. Rex Bassingthwaighte

2. Reece Foley

3. Benaiah Ioelu

4. Hugo Savala

5. Jake Elliott