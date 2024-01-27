The Sydney Roosters have announced they have joined forces with Astrea as the Premier Partner of the club.

Established five years ago in 2019, Astrea prides itself on working closely with its clients and providing a unique approach in a cost-effective manner that minimises danger and maximises results.

“It's always exciting when a new partner comes on board with the Club, and we look forward to watching this partnership continue to grow and finding new ways of working with each other,” Roosters CEO Joe Kelly said. Astrea Managing Director Laurence Mead spoke about the partnership between the two parties and is excited to be a part of the club's future.

“Astrea's decision to partner with the Sydney Roosters was based on brand visibility and aligning with the values and reputation of the team and Club,” Mr Mead said.

“We are proud to align ourselves with a Club with such great history and look forward to the upcoming season.”