The Sydney Roosters may be sick of the 'salary sombrero' jokes, but it hasn't stopped the club from continuing their recruitment, this time focusing on the 2023 season.

On the back of signing Brandon Smith for 2023 and snaring Dominic Young and Spencer Leniu for 2024, NRL fans have repeatedly questioned the club's salary cap figure with so many high-profile signatures.

However, according to WWOS' journalist Tony Adams (a.k.a 'The Mole), the Roosters are set to snare another player with international and Origin experience in Parramatta's Nathan Brown, effective immediately.

The Chooks are currently without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Matt Lodge, Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Victor Radley and Connor Watson.

Brown, who captained Italy at last year's World Cup, has been out of favour at the Eels over the past 12 months, being told he was free to find a new home late last season before being recalled for the grand final.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring issue suffered in the pre-season, Brown remains on the outer at the club, and was even touted in a player swap with Manly's Morgan Harper last month before falling through.

BREAKING SIGNING NEWS!

Moley hearing Roosters considering signing Nathan Brown from Eels! — The Mole (@9_Moley) March 11, 2023

The Parramatta forward is on close to double Harper's salary, making the swap deal harder to accommodate, with the Eels reluctant to pay Brown's salary whilst at another club.

The former Tiger and Rabbitoh has played just short of 150 NRL games since his 2013 debut, and will be eager to bring up the milestone this season, provided he can find his way back into first-grade.

The Sydney Roosters are yet to confirm any talks between the club and Brown, however it's highly doubtful the Parramatta Eels will stand in the way of an early release.