The Penrith Panthers chances of retaining Liam Martin beyond the end of his current contract have taken another hit, with the Sydney Roosters understood to be interested in acquiring his services.

The second-rower, who can also play in the middle and has been a permanent fixture in the New South Wales State of Origin side in recent years if off-contract at the end of 2027, and able to negotiate his future from November 1 this year.

Penrith are facing a salary cap crunch, with the club from the foot of the mountains having a host of players off-contract, and their constant run of success likely dictating that all of them be in line for upgrades.

In a normal year, it would be a challenge for the Panthers, but at the end of next year, things will be even tougher with the PNG Chiefs entering the competition, armed with a salary cap and tax breaks on top of that to entice players to make the move.

Martin, who has already reportedly indicated he is not against the idea of relocating north alongside Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny, could yet stay in Sydney though with News Corp revealing that the cashed up Sydney Roosters are interested.

As it stands, the Roosters won't be able to make a formal offer for months, but it's likely that Martin will arrive on November 1 without a deal as he prepares to test the open market.

The Roosters, who lose Angus Crichton at the end of the season to rugby union, as well as winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, and could be dealing with the retirements of both Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco in the coming years, will have plenty to spend.

The club have made it clear they want to add to their forward pack, and the versatility, work ethic and skill of Martin will appeal to coach Trent Robinson as he attempts to balance the club's youth bursting through the pathways, and ensuring there is enough experience around the outfit.

While Siua Wong is understood to have re-signed - although the Roosters are yet to announce it - the club are otherwise short in the second-row moving forward and could yet look for a player more immediately than they would be able to sign Martin.

It's unclear how hard Penrith will fight to retain Martin, or how much wiggle room they have available in the salary cap if they are to attempt to lock him down before November 1.