Canterbury are reportedly facing a fine from the NRL after breaching strict COVID-19 protocols, reports Fox Sports.

The news comes after Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb was at the club’s training base and didn’t follow social distancing laws.

Pictures have surfaced showing Lamb shaking hands with Bulldogs players, including Kieran Foran, and will now require a COVID-19 test. Lamb is not included in the list of 50-people that the club have allowed to attend and be involved in trainings and games.

Under the strict protocols set out by the league, there are only allowed to be 50 staff and players combined and many other rules which have been set out by the league and the government to follow which has allowed the season to re-commence.

The Bulldogs now face a fine after the Lamb visit and the club apologised for breaching protocols.

Staff and players within the Bulldogs may also require further testing now in the lead up to their game against the Dragons on Monday.

Lamb reportedly didn’t enter one of the club’s “clean zones” and come into contact with players and staff, which is against the rules the NRL has set out.

Lamb recently spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald and said he was around the club to present Foran with a jersey for his upcoming 200th game.

“I had to drop a jersey off for ‘Foz’ and his 200th game, I handed it to

Freddy Ciraldo and then I watched the boys run out,” Lamb said.

“I had come downstairs from the office and the players’ started running out. I shook some of their hands. I had no control over that. I was paying my respects.”

The Bulldogs will be looking to get their season back on track after a disappointing loss to Manly in round three.