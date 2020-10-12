The Manly Sea Eagles have signed Parramatta forward Andrew Davey.

The 28-year old has penned a two-year deal, tying him to Brookvale until at least the end of the 2022 season.

It was announced earlier today that Davey was one of 11 Eels told they would not be offered a new contract for next year.

Davey has played 10 NRL games after making his debut this year, formerly playing for Queensland Cup team Mackay Cutters and the Townsville Blackhawks.

Sea Eagles Recruitment and List Manager Noel Cleal was excited to bring Davey on board.

“Andrew will be a very handy acquisition and will add plenty of depth to our NRL squad,’’ Cleal told seaeagles.com.au.





