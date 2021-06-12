The New Zealand Warriors have released star winger Ken Maumalo from the remainder of his contract.

According to NRL.com, Maumalo will depart the Warriors immediately and is set to link up with the Tigers.

“Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn’t offer anything further at this stage,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He has made a huge contribution to the Vodafone Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

The Wests Tigers recently turned their attention to Maumalo in hope to boost their squad’s width.

As reported by The Australian’s Brent Read, the Tigers are understood to have ceased their interests in Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Read reports earlier this week that Maumalo has been shopped around the league despite being signed to the Auckland-based club for next season.

Speaking on Triple M, Read revealed that Maumalo’s management have looked to gauge interest from rival clubs.

“He’s been offered around the NRL,” Read said.

“His management has reached out to a couple of clubs to see if they are interested in signing him.