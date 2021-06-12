The New Zealand Warriors have released star winger Ken Maumalo from the remainder of his contract.
According to NRL.com, Maumalo will depart the Warriors immediately and is set to link up with the Tigers.
“Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn’t offer anything further at this stage,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George said.
“He has made a huge contribution to the Vodafone Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
The Wests Tigers recently turned their attention to Maumalo in hope to boost their squad’s width.
As reported by The Australian’s Brent Read, the Tigers are understood to have ceased their interests in Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
Read reports earlier this week that Maumalo has been shopped around the league despite being signed to the Auckland-based club for next season.
Speaking on Triple M, Read revealed that Maumalo’s management have looked to gauge interest from rival clubs.
“He’s been offered around the NRL,” Read said.
“His management has reached out to a couple of clubs to see if they are interested in signing him.
“He’s a big powerful winger and he will be decent value for someone somewhere and it looks like it won’t be at the Warriors next year.”
It is understood that a deal between the Warriors flyer and the Tigers would see Maumalo venture to Concord for the remainder of the 2021 season and would extend until the end of 2024.
The deal would reportedly cost Wests over $1 million, a fee likely south of what the Tigers may have been required to pay for Watene-Zelezniak.
Canterbury had confirmed the Tigers’ interest in their star back earlier this month, but the two parties are believed to have failed to agree to similar terms.
The Bulldogs were reportedly willing to pay a percentage of Watene-Zelezniak’s contract, should he have landed with Wests.
Like Maumalo, Watene-Zelezniak is contracted for the 2022 season, but would demand close to $800,000-per-season given his current deal with Canterbury.