As the New Zealand Warriors confirmed that Addin Fonua-Blake will remain at the club in 2024, but no guarantee for the following season, multiple clubs have been linked to him.

The star prop, who was named in the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year, dropped a bombshell not too long ago that saw home request a release from the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026.

While his immediate future will see him remain at the Warriors for next season, it is extremely likely he will be let go at the end of next season to join a rival club for the 2025 season.

However, The Sunday Telegraph has reported that as part of his release terms from the club, they will only allow him to be released if he signs with a club from Sydney.

This means that the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys have been ruled out of the race for Fonua-Blake.

The publication also revealed that the Sydney Roosters have ruled themselves out of making a play for arguably one of the best forwards in the competition.

It is also highly unlikely he will be signed by the Parramatta Eels or Penrith Panthers, considering they boast an expensive forward pack already that includes the likes of Junior Paulo, Moses Leota, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and James Fisher-Harris.

This leaves only the Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and favourites St George Illawarra Dragons to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the game last season and is currently on a contract worth more than $1 million a season with three seasons remaining on his current deal.