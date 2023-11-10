The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly continuing to ramp up their bid for star New Zealand Warriors' prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

The prop sent a bombshell through the New Zealand Warriors recently when he requested a release from the final two years of his playing contract with the club on compassionate grounds.

Reports suggested Fonua-Blake wanted to move back to Sydney to be closer to his parents.

The Dragons - where Fonua-Blake played his junior rugby league - immediately emerged as one of the favourites for his signature, with coach Shane Flanagan continuing to try and rebuild the side.

There are few players left on the market for 2024 though, and with the club's roster nearing completion, Fox Sports now reports the Dragons will stay in the picture for the prop long-term after he agreed to remain with the Warriors and see out the 2024 season.

While the Warriors have confirmed Fonua-Blake will see out 2024, it's understood the Dragons are still holding out some hope he could make a switch earlier than that.

There are certainly no guarantees for 2025 though, and the report suggests the Dragons will be willing to clear the million dollars per season barrier in a substantial attempt to lure the Warriors' gun to the club.

It's understood that Fonua-Blake's Tongan representative teammates who play at the joint-venture have spent the last few weeks in the United Kingdom attempting to talk the prop into making a move to the Red V, and the report suggests talks will ramp up with him and his management once he returns to Australia.