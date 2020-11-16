Canterbury are preparing for another play to land Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr, while Trent Barrett is reportedly expressing interest in Penrith prop Spencer Leniu, per NewsCorp.

Addo-Carr is likely to remain with the Storm for the 2021 season before coming out of contract, with the Bulldogs remaining in the hunt and preparing a new bid for the Blues winger.

Canterbury, Wests and the Rabbitohs have all expressed strong interest in Addo-Carr as he plans to return home to Sydney to end his career.

The Bulldogs have confirmed their interest in Leniu, with the young Panther joining teammate Matt Burton as being on Barrett’s radar.

Jack Hetherington has already made the move from Penrith to Belmore, with Leniu the latest name in the Bulldogs’ sights.

Leniu is a former Australian Schoolboys forward and has represented NSW in the under 20s.

The 20-year-old is out of contract after next season, with the Bulldogs denying the Penrith prop will be a Canterbury player by the end of this week.