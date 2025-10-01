Already linked with the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys, another club has reportedly entered the mix to sign young playmaker Jonah Pezet from the Melbourne Storm.

Touted as the future successor of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in the Storm's halves, Pezet is contracted at the Storm until the end of 2029 but is now a free agent due to Hughes extending his stay in Melbourne.

Due to a clause in his contract, Pezet, who is rated as one of the best young halves in the game of rugby league, is now able to test the open market, allowing him to talk with rival teams over a possible move.

A former junior State of Origin representative, he hasn't found a shortage of suitors over the last few months, catching the interest of the Cowboys, Titans, Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights - the latter two have since exited the race to sign him.

There is speculation that the Parramatta Eels have become the latest team to consider chasing Pezet, according to The Daily Telegraph, but this is contingent on whether Zac Lomax switches codes to the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

As it stands, the Eels don't have enough room in their salary cap to afford the Melbourne Storm youngster.

However, if Lomax is released, it will free up approximately $650,000 per season, totalling around $1.95 million, as the Australia and NSW Blues winger is technically contracted for another three years.

“We spoke about it probably six weeks ago and Zac said ‘there might be something there.'" Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles told The Daily Telegraph.

“We'd have a serious think about it. We'd have to work through it with him. We'll cross that bridge when it comes.”