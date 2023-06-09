Mitchell Moses has been widely viewed as the least likely of three options to take the NSW Blues number seven jersey for Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

That, according to The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster however, may not be the case.

Moses is in a three-way race with Nicho Hynes, who played from the bench in a utility role during Game 1 in Adelaide, and veteran Adam Reynolds for the number seven jersey in Game 2, to be played in Brisbane on June 21.

Hynes and Reynolds are widely viewed as the two players well in the mix, with the question for Brad Fittler coming down to a matter of experience or raw talent, with Reynolds a previous Origin representative, a Suncorp Stadium local now at the Broncos and with more than 250 games under his belt. Hynes, on the other hand, made his Origin debut in Game 1.

But Webster told SEN Radio that Moses may be the player to yet throw a cat amongst the pigeons, with the team to be selected on Tuesday following the completion of this weekend - that finishes with Moses' Eels taking on the Canterbury Bulldogs on the Kings Birthday public holiday.

“There's a lot of talk that he's in the box seat,” Wesbter said speaking on Matty Johns' show, who also said there is plenty of whispers around that Moses is the likely option.

“He played under him [Fittler] when he was coach of Lebanon, playing good footy and he's played Origin before. Moses, there's a lot of talk, I'm not sure if that's just talk. They are keeping their cards very close to their chest, New South Wales.”

Moses made his Origin debut in 2021 while Cleary was out injured.