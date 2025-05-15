Brisbane Broncos veteran halfback Adam Reynolds might want to finish his career in Brisbane, but there is no guarantee of that happening, with pressure continuing to be applied by the club's tight salary cap situation.

The Broncos have a number of high-paying deals at the top end of their salary cap, and are also currently in negotiations with star backline duo Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo, who will both require upgrades to remain at the club.

Now, with Reynolds' future uncertain, but the chance of the halfback wanting to play on into 2026 and not retire at the end of this year high, a surprise link between him and the Wests Tigers has been revealed, with journalist David Riccio revealing on Fox Sports show NRL 360 that Tigers CEO Shane Richardson's son is linked with Reynolds.

Reynolds also played for the Rabbitohs when Shane Richardson was CEO at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“There is an increasing belief that this is all coming to an end this season. Lachie Galvin will finish up at the Tigers this year to the point that the club is looking for a replacement next year which is why Adam Reynolds' name has come up. He's been linked to the club,” Riccio said on the show.

“(Tigers CEO) Shane Richardson's son looks after Adam Reynolds' sponsorship arrangements. There is a natural relationship there.

“Reyno was the half for Souths when Richo was the CEO.”

While the Tigers signed Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers at the end of last season as their first-choice halfback, he has spent his entire career as a five-eighth, and the jury is still out on his switch into the seven.

Luai also has clauses in his contract allowing him to leave at the end of almost every season, and after a 64-0 smashing at the hands of the Melbourne Storm on the weekend, Luai's father took to social media in an apparent joke suggesting the 'get out clause will be activated'.

Whether it was a joke or not, it could a picture of trouble brewing at the joint-venture.

That all comes at the same time as Lachlan Galvin's future being under a microscope.

He has already confirmed he will leave at the end of next season, but there is more and more speculation the five-eighth could depart at the end of this year, or even before the trade deadline on June 30.

Galvin, who was dropped the week after his departure was confirmed, but then recalled a week later, will not be released by the Tigers per the club officially, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

The Parramatta Eels are believed to be the favourites for his signature, and if they want it, they could well get it at the end of this year when Dylan Brown leaves for the Newcastle Knights.

Should Galvin make the early switch, it could free up the runway for Reynolds to head back to Sydney and finish his career in black and orange.