The Melbourne Storm have set a remarkable record in becoming the first ever NRL club to crack 40,000 members in a single season.

Club CEO Justin Rodski marked the occasion with a thank you to the fans.

“We are honoured to have many members who have been us since day one through to a whole new group of supporters who are experiencing being part of Storm as a member for the first time this year”, Rodski said.

“Overall we have experienced growth of 45% year-on-year which is unprecedented for Storm and we will push on to build that figure even more over the next two rounds and the finals series.

“Our thanks go to everyone who joined us to Ride The Storm this season and we look forward to their support in an exciting finals series to come”.

The final tally comes in at 40,122 and is over 13 000 more members than the club had last season, and even more impressively, over double the 17,000 they had signed up in 2016.

To celebrate, Melbourne is putting on a host of events and deals for their final home game at AAMI Park against the Sydney Roosters this Friday.

The club is also setting up a commemorative board with every member’s name outside Gate 7 for the match.