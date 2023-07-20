A star for Leeds Rhinos, a club in the Super League, Blake Austin has admitted that he is open to all offers and would look at returning back to Australia and the NRL.

Off-contract at the end of the season with Leeds, Blake Austin is yet to make a decision on where he will play next season, with his rugby league future currently up in the air.

A former playmaker for the Panthers, Tigers and Raiders, he's currently in the second and final year of his contract with the Leeds Rhinos and has emerged as a potential recruitment option for Super League and NRL clubs for 2024.

Linked to several clubs both overseas and in the NRL, Austin has been a quality halfback for Leeds since the 2022 season, joining from the Warrington Wolves.

If he does return back to the NRL, it will be the first time since leaving the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2018 to join the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

“I have never been afraid to do things a bit differently. If an opportunity came up to go home, that would be something I would look at and my kids would push me and force me to look at,” Austin said on the JBK Show.

“I am really confident I could cut it. I think I could do a really good job at 14.

“If I was going back I would want to go to a successful team and just focus on me but I'm open to all offers.”

A former NRL playmaker which included a stint with the Wests Tigers, he was asked on the same show if he would be willing to rejoin the Tigers - a club that just recruited young brothers Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu.

“Well they can give me a call if they want,” Austin replied.

Spending the 2014 NRL season at the Wests Tigers, many considered this as one of Austin's best years in the NRL competition as he moved into first grade after "dominating" the lower grades.