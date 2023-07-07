Off-contract at the end of the season; Blake Austin has teased he is set to make a significant update on his future in the coming days.

The playmaker is currently competing in the Super League for the Leeds Rhinos after leaving the NRL at the end of the 2018 season- last playing for the Canberra Raiders.

However, he has reportedly been in contact with several clubs and could find himself back in the NRL after reclaiming his best form as of late, winning back-to-back Player of the March awards.

“Don't miss our Youtube channel early next week for a contract update,” Austin wrote on his Instagram story.

Given the lack of quality halfbacks off-contract for next season, Austin has emerged as a potential recruitment option due to his experience, skill and versatility. The 32-year-old appeared for the Panthers, Tigers and Raiders throughout his career.

One player of the Leeds' halves pairing with former NRL player Aiden Sezer, Austin, was asked on whether he would like to stay at the club.

“Yeah, but I don't know if Leeds' preference is for me to stay.

“I'd love to hear from them and all I can do is keep playing well.”

While Austin is eager to stay with the Headingley side, the club may go in a different direction as they are yet to offer him a new deal and sit in eighth place on the Super League ladder.