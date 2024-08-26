A suitor has reportedly emerged for the services of hooker and premiership winner Jake Granville who will exit the North Queensland Cowboys at the end of the season.

A veteran of the NRL, the 35-year-old's career in the competition may have come to a close, but that doesn't mean he is looking to hang up the boots on his professional playing career.

Stints with the Brisbane Broncos (2013-14) and North Queensland Cowboys (2015-24) have made Granville the perfect pick-up for another team.

He not only has plenty of experience to offer but is also a renowned leader on and off the field.

Admitting that he hopes to explore opportunities overseas to continue his playing career, Granville has attracted the interest of Super League club Huddersfield Giants, per Love Rugby League.

Huddersfield's interest in the dummy-half comes after their current hooker Adam Milner is all but certain to depart after the club failed to activate his contract option to keep him for a further season.

They also have multiple international quota spots available on their roster, as Luke Yates and Esan Marsters will leave the team.

Former NRL outside back Kevin Naiqama still remains off-contract with the club beyond the conclusion of this season.