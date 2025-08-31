Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has revealed he will rest players for next weekend's clash with the Dolphins.

In a move that could have finals ramifications for the bottom of the top eight, the minor premiers will give the players that need it a week off.

Stuart didn't provide a list, but admitted on Triple M Radio on Sunday after wrapping up the minor premiership with a win against the Wests Tigers on Saturday that he won't be running a full strength squad out in Queensland next week.

Instead, a number of players who are, in his words "banged up and need a rest" will have a breather before preparing for their opening week qualifying final, to be held at GIO Stadium in Canberra against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

News Corp are reporting the Raiders will hand at least six players a rest including Kaeo Weekes.

The Raiders will host either the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors or Cronulla Sharks who are all currently tied on 34 points between fourth and sixth on the competition table.

All of those sides will be forced to play at full strength next weekend as they content for the double chance come the opening week of the finals.

Stuart's decision will hardly come as a surprise, but will continue to add to the discussions around club's resting players at the back-end of the regular season after the Penrith Panthers rested 16 players for this week's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the Melbourne Storm rested five for their clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has indicated the Storm will be back at full strength for their game against the Broncos next week despite all but having second spot wrapped up, while Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo has indicated he too will leave his side at full strength to play the Cronulla Sharks.

The Raiders, who will clash with the Dolphins, could allow the Redcliffe-based outfit back into the top eight with a loss if the Sydney Roosters do not beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday evening, and if the Dolphins also beat the Gold Coast Titans in the final game of Round 23.