The greatest upset of 2025 took place on Saturday night, when the Cronulla Sharks sent the Canberra Raiders home packing, after the latter's most dominant season in 35 years.\r\n\r\nThe minor premiers, whose season-long underdog mentality led them to the finals, were eliminated in straight sets, leaving Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart speechless.\r\n\r\n“We were just outplayed by a better team tonight,” Stuart said in his post-match press conference.\r\n\r\nDespite his visible disappointment, he did admit he was impressed with his side in the first half, before dwindling off when it mattered most.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226127" align="alignnone" width="2560"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and Joseph Tapine of the Raiders pose with the JJ Gilton Shield after winning the Minor Premiership after the round 26 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium, on August 30, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n“We were good for the first 38 minutes of the first half, and started well in the second half,” he said.\r\n\r\n“Then, a bit of momentum changed.\r\n\r\n“Cronulla, they were very good on the back end of that second half.”\r\n\r\nWhen asked if his side had simply just run out of gas, the dejected Stuart answered “I don't know.”\r\n\r\nDespite the loss, Stuart declared the Raiders season a “positive” one.\r\n\r\n“The better you get, the more you get hunted,” he said.\r\n\r\n“And we did [get hunted] tonight.\r\n\r\n”We got beat by a better footy team.”\r\n\r\nSharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon was visibly ecstatic following the match, resulting in a press conference that quadrupled the length of Stuart's.\r\n\r\nHe shared that the loss of opposing five-eighth Ethan Strange before the match had him nervous, with fears the Raiders could lift in his absence.\r\n\r\n“When they lost Ethan Strange we were like, ‘Oh no',” Fitzgibbon said.\r\n\r\n“[Strange] is one of the best players in our competition, he's a star.\r\n\r\n“When you lose a player like that, what happens to the rest of the team? They all elevate.”\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220389" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 17: Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon speaks after winning the round 25 NRL match between North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks at Qld Country Bank Stadium on August 17, 2023 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe conceded that while the Raiders did elevate in Strange's absence, he was “pleased” with his side's ability to stay in the match.\r\n\r\nThe Raiders enjoyed their best season in nearly four decades, and Fitzgibbon gave them their credit following the upset win.\r\n\r\n“Everyone wrote them off at the start of the year,” he said.\r\n\r\n“They're the best team all year and minor premiers, so we're pretty pleased with the result.”\r\n\r\nWhile many didn't expect to see the Sharks make it this deep into the finals, Fitzgibbon assured the Shire faithful that the club would not take this opportunity for granted.\r\n\r\n”We're not done yet,” the Sharks coach said.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks will take on the Melbourne Storm in the preliminary final next week, with a chance of earning their first Grand Final berth since 2016.