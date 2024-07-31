The Parramatta Eels have confirmed talented young gun Blaize Talagi will leave the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The youngster has been in the sights of rival clubs in recent times after breaking through as one of the NRL's best young rookies this campaign.

A fullback and five eighth who can also realistically line up anywhere in the backline, Talagi had a player option in his deal for 2025 at the Eels, but the club have now confirmed he won't take it.

It means he has accepted an offer from elsewhere - it's believed the St George Illawarra Dragons and Dolphins were among the favourites for his signature should he elect to leave Parramatta - although his new club is yet to be confirmed.

The Sydney Morning Herald though are now reporting the Penrith Panthers have become favourites to sign the youngster.

Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos said the club were disappointed and had made Talagi a strong offer.

“The Club made a very strong offer to Blaize, provided a clear path for his football future and consistently made it clear to Blaize and his family that we wanted him to be part of the Club long term," Sarantinos said in a club statement confirming the news.

“While we are disappointed, particularly given the opportunities provided to Blaize during his time at the Club, we wish him all the best.”

Talagi, a Parramatta junior who was touted as the club's long-term fullback, potentially taking over the number one jumper as soon as next year from Clint Gutherson, is a former Junior Origin player for the Blues and also played for the Australian Schoolboys in 2022.

A 13-game NRL player since his debut earlier this year, the 19-year-old who is still eligible for Jersey Flegg this year, won the SG Ball competition with Parramatta last season.

Already with nine NRL tries to his name, Talagi has impressed at every turn for the Eels this year and the club were desperate not to lose him.

It's understood he will be in for a major pay increase no matter where he ends up on a new deal.

The speculation of Talagi's move to the Panthers comes with the club discussing Brian To'o's future today.

Talagi has again been named at centre for this weekend's clash against the New Zealand Warriors.