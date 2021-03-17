Melbourne Storm Training Session
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm speaks to teammates during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Geelong Grammar School on January 22, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Storm are ramping up discussions to re-sign star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen on a long-term deal, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that the reigning premiers have ramped up talks to lock away the 2020 Clive Church medallist and make him one of the highest paid players in the NRL.

One of the most exciting No. 1s in the game and off-contract at the end of 2022, it is believed that Papenhuyzen could command as much as $1 million on the open market.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are seen as the Storm’s new “big three” to lead the club into a new era and maintain its powerhouse status following the retirements of their original big three Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk.

The 22-year old Papenhuyzen is coming off a breakout 2020 season and has been best afield in last two outings – the 2020 grand final and 2021 season opener against the Roosters.

He has made 43 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut in 2019.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 26: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm offloads the ball during the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Off-contract at the end of 2022, Hooper believes that Craig Bellamy’s future could be critical in keeping Papenhuyzen at the club.

The Storm are hoping Bellamy signs on as coach for 2022 before moving into a director of coaching role afterwards.

However, the triple-premiership super coach has drawn interest from rival clubs, including the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos.

The Storm will look to go 2-0 when they face the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night at 8.05pm.