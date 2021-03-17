The Melbourne Storm are ramping up discussions to re-sign star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen on a long-term deal, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Hooper reports that the reigning premiers have ramped up talks to lock away the 2020 Clive Church medallist and make him one of the highest paid players in the NRL.

One of the most exciting No. 1s in the game and off-contract at the end of 2022, it is believed that Papenhuyzen could command as much as $1 million on the open market.

Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are seen as the Storm’s new “big three” to lead the club into a new era and maintain its powerhouse status following the retirements of their original big three Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk.

The 22-year old Papenhuyzen is coming off a breakout 2020 season and has been best afield in last two outings – the 2020 grand final and 2021 season opener against the Roosters.

He has made 43 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut in 2019.

Off-contract at the end of 2022, Hooper believes that Craig Bellamy’s future could be critical in keeping Papenhuyzen at the club.

The Storm are hoping Bellamy signs on as coach for 2022 before moving into a director of coaching role afterwards.

However, the triple-premiership super coach has drawn interest from rival clubs, including the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos.

The Storm will look to go 2-0 when they face the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night at 8.05pm.