The Storm are likely to enter next week's qualifying final with an undermanned squad, as injuries to star duo Cameron Munster and Josh Addo-Carr raise concern for the minor premiers.

Munster, who suffered a knee injury ahead of Friday night's win over Cronulla, will be racing to reach full fitness ahead of the first week of finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melbourne playmaker is set to be further assessed by the club in the coming days, with the awaiting verdict likely leaving Craig Bellamy on edge.

The Storm coach revealed post-game that injury concerns to Munster, forward duo Brandon Smith and Tui Kamikamica, and Addo-Carr are sure to leave him moving magnets ahead of next week's final.

“Cameron Munster has a little problem with his knee at the moment,” Bellamy said.

“We think he will be OK, but we haven’t really looked at tonight either.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a couple of bumps and bruises with Tui and Brandon coming off early.

“I would have preferred them to stay out there a bit longer, but they had bumps and we thought the best thing was to leave them off and hopefully they will be right for next week.

“I don’t think we will be at full strength next week. There might be one or two out.

“With Josh (Addo-Carr) he will be touch and go I think.”

Addo-Carr sustained his hamstring injury in the club's Round 24 loss to Parramatta, with the speedy winger facing an uphill battle to be ready for the club's first post-season clash.

To add further headache for Bellamy ahead of the opening finals week, duo Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Justin Olam were placed on report during Friday night's win.

Asofa-Solomona could be rubbed out for his high hit on Sharks half Luke Metcalf, with a string of prior offences adding to the Storm enforcer's likelihood of missing next week.

The Storm are set to face either the Roosters or Sea Eagles for their qualifying final, with Manly needing to claim two points over North Queensland on Saturday to book their place in fourth spot.