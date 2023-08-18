Melbourne Storm star centre Justin Olam is set to fight for his place at the Victorian club despite being dropped in recent weeks.

Coach Craig Bellamy made the surprise call to dump Olam to reserve grade, where he has been playing in the QLD Cup for the Sunshine Coast Falcons ever since.

Despite it looking more and more likely - particularly with the return of Ryan Papenhuyzen on the cards in the coming weeks - that Olam won't be back in first-grade anytime soon, he has reportedly decided to remain at the Storm and fight for his place.

News Corp is reporting that the centre's desire to stay at the Storm comes in spite of a potential offer from Sam Burgess, who will move to England where he takes over the Warrington Wolves next season.

Olam is reportedly not done with the NRL yet, and with good reason.

At his best, the Papua New Guinea representative is one of the competition's most dangerous players, and has won the centre of the year previously in the Dally M awards.

The star centre, who had struggled for form this year after returning from injury, is contracted with the Storm until the end of 2026, having only recently re-signed on a long-term deal with the club.

Paid big money though, it's unlikely the Storm would stand in his way should he wish to leave given his axing in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old is a fan favourite both in Melbourne and at home in Papua New Guinea, and could yet shake up the race to the finals if he returns to the top side and rediscovers his form.

Despite that, the Storm will go into this week's clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons with three centres - Reimis Smith, Young Tonumaipea and Marion Seve - fighting for the two spots following the return of Will Warbrick on the wing.

The former New Zealand rugby sevens player himself could battle to hold a spot in the coming weeks despite his form this year with Ryan Papenhuyzen likely to return to first grade against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 26, possibly seeing Nick Meaney pushed to the wing.