The Melbourne Storm have signed talented young forward Jerry Musu to a long-term NRL contract.

Musu has signed with the club for the next three seasons - 2024, 2025 and 2026 - and will join the club's NRL development list in the final year of his contract.

Currently in the club's Academy Program, he will spend the next two seasons there as he develops his skills before progressing through the ranks.

Aged 19 at the beginning of the year, Musu primarily plays in the front row or back row position.

He would also go on to make his Jersey Flegg Cup debut this season, playing alongside the likes of Sualauvi Faalogo, Jonah Pezet and Joe Chan, all of whom have featured in the NRL at some stage this season.

His debut in the competition came after the Melbourne local progressed through the club's SG Ball U19s side, showcasing his incredible ability and skill, whether it be as a starting forward or coming off the interchange bench in limited minutes.

Only at the beginning of his rugby league journey, big things can be expected from Musu in the future, and he is definitely a player to keep an eye on in the next three years.