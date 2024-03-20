The Melbourne Storm are hopeful key playmaker Cameron Munster will be available for Round 5 as the club likely relies on their upcoming bye within the Origin star's recovery from a groin injury.

The Storm will be without Munster again this weekend for their trip to Newcastle, with a scheduled bye next week likely meaning the veteran five-eighth could return to the field against Brisbane in Melbourne's succeeding game.

“He's getting closer. With the bye next weekend, we're very hopeful that he'll be back for the Broncos game Thursday fortnight.” Storm football boss Frank Ponissi said in a club update.

A failed HIA will mean forward Christian Welch won't be available to face the Knights in Round 3, while fullback Sua Fa'alogo sustained an ankle injury while representing feeder club the Northern Sydney Bears last weekend.

Fa'alogo was a chance to be named against the Knights but will instead spend the next week in the club's casualty ward.

“He's been phenomenal...Craig was going to put him on the bench this weekend,” Ponissi said of Fa'alogo.

“We're hoping he will also be back for the Broncos game, will be touch and go, but definitely the game after that if he's not available.”

Forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona is expected to feature for the Sunshine Coast Falcons this weekend as he builds up his workload after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Like Munster, Fa'alogo and Welch, Asofa-Solomona will likely be available for NRL selection come Round 5.

“[Nelson's] looking very close to playing again and getting some minutes under his belt with one of our feeder teams so hopefully we'll get a few of those back after the break," Ponissi said.

The Melbourne Storm head to McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday to face Newcastle in the hope of keeping their unbeaten start to 2024 alive.