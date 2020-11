Melbourne prop Albert Vete is expected to sign with English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers, perĀ Total RL.

The 27-year-old has been a signing target for the Rovers and is now set to leave Melbourne in favour of the English outfit.

Vete featured on six occasions for the Storm in 2020, pushing his tally of NRL appearances to 54.

The Tongan international moved to Melbourne in 2018 as part of a mid-season trade from the Warriors, who he played 46 games with.