Zac Lomax's exit from the NRL late last year shocked the rugby league world, however, it seems one club wants to bring him back.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Storm reportedly approached the Parramatta Eels in recent weeks seeking permission to open talks with Lomax, who remains without a club for the 2026 season.

That request was swiftly rejected.

The Eels retain Lomax's rugby league rights despite agreeing to release him just 19 games into a four-year deal at the end of the 2025 season.

As part of that exit, the Eels imposed strict conditions preventing Lomax from signing with another NRL club until his contract expires at the end of 2028, terms the 26-year-old agreed to at the time.

The Storm's interest, however, has not gone away.

Melbourne are understood to be keen to continue discussions, particularly after freeing up salary cap space following the departures of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet, as well as the season-ending injury to Eliesa Katoa.

At the time of Lomax's release, it was widely expected he would link up with rebel rugby competition R360, but the competition's delayed launch, now pushed back until at least 2028, has left the NSW Blues flyer searching for alternative options.

Lomax has since explored opportunities across rugby union, including potential stints in Japan, France and the United States, while Super Rugby sides such as the Western Force and ACT Brumbies are also monitoring his situation.

Any scenario that allows Lomax to line up against the Eels in the NRL would require serious compensation, with the club understood to be unwilling to even consider such a move without a player of comparable value coming back the other way.