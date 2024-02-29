The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of young gun fullback Sua Fa'alogo on a deal that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

One of the game's brightest young stars, Fa'alogo making the recall to re-sign with the club on a four-year extension comes after he made his NRL debut at the back-end of 2023.

The contract extension for Fa'alogo comes after months of speculation that he would sign on the dotted line with the club, where he has also been elevated to the Top 30 for the upcoming season.

The young fullback's contract extension comes despite him being behind Ryan Papenhuyzen, who is signed until the end of 2025 on big money and, given the injuries he has sustained over the last two years, now must have significant questions over his own future in the Victorian capital.

There is little doubt rival clubs will swarm on Papenhuyzen should he still be unsigned long-term by the Storm come November 1 this year.

Fa'alogo, who in addition to his NRL debut also played for Samoa during the Pacific Cup at the end of 2023, has come through the Victorian pathways at the Storm and said it was a dream come true to extend his contract.

“It is really unbelievable for me to be playing next to guys like Munster, Paps, Harry and Hughesy,” Fa'alogo said.

“I am a proud Melbourne boy and proud Samoan. My family is here and I loved playing footy with Northern Thunder growing up. To have the chance to be part of the Storm is a dream come true.

“I can't thank Craig and the Club enough for what they have done for me over the last couple of seasons and hope I can repay them on the field when my time comes.”

It's tipped Fa'alogo will play from the bench throughout 2024 while also serving as the first back-up to Papenhuyzen, with Nick Meaney transforming himself into the centres after replacing the injured Papenhuyzen last year at the back.

Fa'alogo, who first burst onto the scene during the 2023 pre-season challenge, has glowing reports from the Storm and director of football Frank Ponissi said the youngster is "great" to have around the club.

“We can't have asked for any more from Sua since he joined us on a development list contract back in 2021,” Ponissi said.

“Anyone who saw his NRL debut and then when he played for Samoa will know he has explosive pace with exceptional footwork.

“We identified Sua when he played in our Thunderbolts and SG Ball teams and has been patient playing with the Sunshine Coast Falcons last season before getting his chance to play in the NRL.

“He is a great character to have around the club and brings an enormous amount of energy to the group.”

The Storm open their season at home against the Penrith Panthers on March 8.