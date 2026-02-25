The Storm have shifted direction and evolved their pathways programs over the last two years.

Transitioning away from traditional feeder club relationships like the Brisbane Tigers and Sunshine Coast Falcons, they have instead been building its own pathway system that feeds all the way from junior levels to first grade.

Part of the Storm's restructuring plans include junior female teams in NSWRL competitions, hoping to make the club have elite pathways that fully surrounds both male and female development going all the way to first grade.

They have confirmed their agreement to work with Mounties Rugby League during the 2026 season, as the Storm will field its inaugural NSW Cup side this season.

For the Mounties, this is an opportunity for their players to have experience in the Storm pathways during some stages this season in the Ron Massey Cup.

The first exploration of this relationship saw Mounties Club Captain Joseph Tramontana featured in the Storm's NRL trial match against the Canberra Raiders.

Storm Football Director Frank Ponissi revealed the purpose and significance of the new collaboration.

“Mounties Rugby League has a strong reputation for developing players and fostering high standards. We see this as a valuable alignment that will support emerging talent and strengthen our pathways system for years to come,” Ponissi said in the club's statement.

“This partnership will support our new team in the 2026 NSW Cup competition by providing excellent opportunities for players not selected to play, with a strong club in the Ron Massey Cup.”

For the Mounties, it's about raising the standards and ensuring that their best talent are able to have a "credible pathway to the highest level."

“This partnership is about giving our players and our program the very best chance to succeed,” Mounties RL Football Manager Alex Miller said.

“Aligning with Melbourne Storm sets a new standard for what our pathways can offer.

“Their commitment to excellence, development and professionalism mirrors our own values, and this agreement ensures our emerging talent has a genuine and credible pathway to the highest level.”