The Melbourne Storm were dealt a significant blow ahead of the 2026 NRL season with star winger Xavier Coates set for an extended absence due to an Achilles injury, but his absence could open the door for a debutant.

The news came following the club's recent trial matches, where concerns over Coates' fitness resurfaced.

Coates' injury, stemming from the 2025 Grand Final, failed to respond to rehabilitation and will now require surgery, with recovery expected to take around 10-12 weeks.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, Storm great Ryan Hoffman spoke on how teams manage players missing pre-season training due to injuries and the challenge of bringing players back to peak match fitness.

"It really comes down to the severity of the injury," Hoffman noted. "Soft tissue injuries might actually be managed carefully through preseason.

"I remember Craig Bellamy used to get really worried when they weren't getting injuries in preseason because he thought, 'Hang on, we weren't training them hard enough'."

The injury, while unfortunate, also creates opportunities for emerging players at the Storm.

"This is a massive loss for Melbourne," Hoffman said of Coates.

"It also highlights why the Storm have been proactive in pursuing Zac Lomax... bringing in a quality winger has become a priority given Coates' situation."

In recent trial matches, Moses Leo and young Victorian talent Hugo Peel impressed in the centre and on the wings.

Peel, a St. Kevin's College student, has a rugby union background and was a standout in Melbourne's Jersey Flegg premiership-winning side last year.

"He impressed in the pre-season and the Jersey Flegg premiership last year," Hoffman shared.

"He's a fullback by trade and was putting a bit of pressure on Sua Fa'alogo.

"[Peele] may get himself an opportunity on the wing for the Melbourne Storm come Round 1.

