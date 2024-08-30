Melbourne Storm forward Tepai Moeroa has been charged by the NRL's match review committee over a high shot during the club's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Thursday evening.

The understrength Storm wound up falling short in the game against a desperate Cowboys side, although a combined total of 68 points were scored in the topsy-turvy contest.

QLD Country Bank NQL 38 FT 30 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The charge from the MRC for a 40th minute tackle on North Queensland Cowboys and State of Origin half Tom Dearden came despite Moeroa not being placed on report for the tackle by referee Grant Atkins or bunker review official Adam Gee.

Given the charge is only Grade 1 in nature, Moeroa will only face a fine. He also receives a three-year incident-free 25 per cent discount, leaving him eligible to accept a $750 penalty with an early guilty plea, or risk $1000 if he was to head to the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

The Storm forward was the only player charged out of the game between North Queensland and Melbourne, with no other players placed on report throughout the contest.

Moeroa will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine whether he accepts the early guilty plea or faces the judiciary.