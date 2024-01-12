The Melbourne Storm could be set to lose another player one day after they agreed to a player swap with the Wests Tigers that saw them lose Justin Olam.

Love Rugby League has reported that Melbourne Storm forward Aaron Pene is being offered to several clubs overseas as the 2024 season approaches.

The publication understands that clubs in the Super League and RFL Championship are interested in his services and could end up with the London Broncos, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves or big spenders Featherstone Rovers.

Off-contract at the end of this year, Pene has appeared in 32 NRL games to date, with eight of them occurring last season. In his second stint with the club after leaving for the New Zealand Warriors for one year in 2022, all of Pene's games came from the interchange bench.

At 28 years of age, he already had to contend with the likes of Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Christian Welch but will now have to fight for a position against recruit Shawn Blore and some talented younger players coming through the ranks.

If Pene departs the Storm, he will become the fifth player to leave from last season's roster, following in the footsteps of Tom Eisenhuth (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jayden Nikorima (Catalan Dragons), Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), and Tariq Sims (Catalan Dragons).

Embed from Getty Images

The following is correct as of January 13.

2024 Full squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Shawn Blore, Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Bronson Garlick, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Chris Lewis, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Cameron Munster, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Aaron Pene, Jonah Pezet, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith, Young Tonumaipea, Will Warbrick, Christian Welch, Tyran Wishart

Best 17 and full squad

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Will Warbrick

3. Reimis Smith

4. Nick Meaney

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

9. Harry Grant

10. Christian Welch

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Trent Loiero

13. Tui Kamikamica

14. Sua Fa'alogo

15. Josh King

16. Alec MacDonald

17. Shawn Blore

18. Tyran Wishart

19. Marion Seve

20. Joe Chan

21. Jack Howarth

22. Bronson Garlick

23. Jonah Pezet

24. Dean Ieremia

25. Chris Lewis

26. Young Tonumaipea

27. Tepai Moeroa

28. Aaron Pene

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 2

2024 Development List

1. Sua Fa'alogo

2. Kane Bradley

3. Ammaron Gudgeon

4. Lazarus Vaalepu

5. Tristan Powell