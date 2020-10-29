Melbourne Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy has resigned from the club and has returned to Queensland, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

This news comes following weeks of speculation Donaghy was set to head north and move back to Brisbane to help rebuild the Broncos.

Donaghy previously worked with the state capital’s AFL side the Brisbane Lions and is now linked to a position at Red Hill.

Storm have informed staff members on Thursday following Donaghy’s decision to depart the club, who leave Melbourne after taking on the role following Mark Evans resignation back in 2015.

Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp thanked Donaghy for his time with the club.

“The club backed Dave when we first appointed him as a young CEO in 2015 and that investment has paid off with results on and off the field,” Tripp said.

“On behalf of the board, staff, players, coaches, sponsors and members, I wish Dave and his family all the best in the next chapter of his professional career.”

Donaghy had been tipped to replace outgoing Broncos chief executive Paul White but delayed a decision on his future until the Storm had completed their grand final commitments.

Donaghy is contracted with the Storm until the end of January and has a six-month non-compete clause in his contract after that – meaning the Melbourne and Brisbane will need to reach an agreement over the way forward.

Storm chief financial officer Ash Tucker will be acting CEO until a permanent replacement is found.